Malawi: Tabitha Chawinga Nominated for African Women Footballer of the Year - Malawi Star Power

Malawi Women's football icon Tabitha Chawinga has for the second year in a row been nominated for the award of African Women Footballer of the Year award for 2018.

The player who currently plays for Chinese outfit Jiangsu Suning will compete against Nigerian Asisat Oshoala and South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana.

The winners for the African Player of the Year and Women's Player of the Year will be decided by CAF Technical & Development Committee, media experts, legends, coaches of the quarter-finalists of the Caf

Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup , Coaches plus captains of the national teams of the 54 member associations.

For other categories namely Youth Player of the Year, Men's Coach of the Year, Women's Coach of the Year, Men's National Team of the Year and Women's National Team of the Year, they will be elected by Caf Technical & Development Committee, media experts, legends, coaches of the quarter-finalists of the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup.

Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, Nigeria and South Africa will battle for Women's National team of the year while in Men's National Team of the year lineup comprises of Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritania,

Uganda and Zimbabwe.