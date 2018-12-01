Kenya: Reports - Harambee Stars Qualify for Cup of Nations

Harambee Stars have sealed a place in next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Reports from Accra, Ghana where the Confederation of African Football (Caf) was having an Extraordinary Executive Committee meeting on Friday indicate that Sierra Leone have been suspended from the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

Update on the qualifying rounds of the Afcon 2019 and the case of Sierra Leone were some of the agenda items in the meeting.

Sierra Leone's suspension means Kenya is assured of finishing within the top two places in Group "F" regardless of the outcome of their last match against Ghana March next year.

Group "F" will now have three countries namely Kenya, Ghana and Ethiopia.

Harambee Stars currently sit top with seven points, Ghana are a close second with six while Ethiopia will now have one following the new development.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the 24-team Afcon.

A source at the Football Kenya Federation said: "There's nothing official yet but our intelligence say so (Sierra Leone is suspended)."

More to follow...