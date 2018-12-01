Nigeria: Why My First-Ever Concert Focused On Mental Health - Di'ja

Who Was in Lagos — Sings tribute to Tosyn Bucknor

On the evening of Sunday 25th November, at Wéré House in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Di'Ja performed a set of songs to mark her first-ever solo concert. The 'Dorobucci' singer also used the opportunity to advocate for better understanding and treatment of mental illness, and those who suffer them.

Born Hadiza Blell, she is also a budding visual artist. Therefore, by 8:00pm, at the top floor of the venue, there also was an art exhibition showcasing some of her paintings, as well as those of other young artists. The styles ranged from realism, to abstract and semi-abstract.

Beginning the concert with her biggest hits, like 'Aww', 'Sowemo' and others, she was later joined onstage by close friend Tiwa Savage, for their popular duet titled 'I Gbadun You'.

From the performances, it was evident that Di'Ja had grown considerably as an artist, and she appeared very comfortable on stage, performing live. Her outfit, by famous designer Jane Michael, also got a lot of commendations.

At a point, before Di'Ja continued her set, she paused to remember late Tosyn Bucknor, the popular on-air personality who died recently after a brief illness. "[Tosyn] was supposed to be the host of this event," she revealed to the crowd. She gave glowing tribute to the late broadcaster's "kind, generous heart".

Guests sang along to the songs, resulting in a very electrical atmosphere. In the audience was famous singer-songwriter Dr. Sid, who sat on the floor beside Di'Ja's husband, watching the concert and nodding excitedly to the songs. Also present, were Dija's mother, brother, and other family members.

There were three interludes, during which guests were served a number of delicacies and drinks, including 'small chops' which proved to be very popular.

Over three hours later, at the end of the show, an exhausted-but-elated Di'Ja thanked everyone for attending, and promised another one "really soon", even as her husband rushed onstage and hugged her, to cheers from the audience.