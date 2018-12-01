Nigeria's Most Followed Celebs On Social Media

Social media has now proven to be a very important means to determining the relevance of any celebrity. This week, Weekend Magazine takes a look at Nigeria's most followed celebrities.

Wizkid

Wizkid has also found himself collaborating with so many international artistes and has also gone on to start his own record label. The 'Soco' singer's followers come close to Davido's with 6.5 million on Instagram and 4.4 million making a total of almost 11 million.

Davido

The 'Assurance' crooner, David Adeleke, is one of Nigeria's most bankable acts. And his social media presence is also very impressive with about 12.5 million followers on social media with 8.3 million on Instagram and 4.2 million on Twitter.

Funke Akindele

Funke, most famously known for her role as Jenifa on hit comedy series, Jenifa's Diary comes in fifth on the list with almost 6 million followers on Instagram and almost a million on Twitter.

Tiwa Savage

The female lead of the Mavin Group, Tiwa Savage comes in close with 8.3 million followers on social media. 5.9 million on Instagram and 2.4 million of Twitter. Tiwa Savage is arguably Nigeria's biggest female artiste. She also recently won the Best African Act at the 2018 MTV European Music Awards.

Olamide

Or Baddo Sneh as he also popularly goes by has gained widespread fame with his tracks such as Elevate, Science Student and Wo. He has over 4 million followers on Instagram and 2 million on Twitter making his total followers over 6 million.