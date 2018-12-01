South Africa: 5 Killed in Collision Outside Bloemfontein

Five people have been killed and four others injured in a collision between two vehicles on the N8 in Mandela View, approximately 10km outside of Bloemfontein on Saturday.

ER24 paramedics were returning to their branch when they came across the incident at about 14:30. One of the vehicles was in the road and one on the side.

"Paramedics found three people lying outside the one vehicle and two others were trapped inside," Meiring said.

He said all five had already succumbed to their injuries and nothing could be done for them.

They were declared dead on the scene.

Meiring said four other patients from the second vehicle were assessed and were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

The patients were treated and thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital for further care.

Meiring said local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24