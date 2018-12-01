Morocco: HRH Prince Moulay Rachid - for Its 17th Edition, Fifm Widens Its Scope to Encompass World Cinema

Marrakesh — For its 17th edition, the Marrakesh International Film Festival (FIFM), which opened on Friday at the city's palais des congrès, "widens its scope to encompass world cinema, capturing and catering to enlighten film enthusiasts," said HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, president of the FIFM Foundation.

"After a year of reflection and introspection, in order to redefine our editorial line, we gather once again to honor the magic of cinema," said HRH Prince Moulay Rachid in his editorial on the festival's website to present the event slated Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, under the high patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.

His Royal Highness noted that "through our outstanding jury presided by the talented James Gray, we will embark on a world journey with a special emphasis on emerging African cinema."

"Our objective is to bond cultures together in a global paradigm where migration issues are at the forefront," HRH Prince Moulay Rachid said, adding that this edition will feature tributes to iconic cinema figures, engage in vibrant conversations led by legendary talent, whilst being coordinated by an abundant and researched program.

"We have the privilege to welcome Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Agnès Varda, Robin Wright, Guillermo Del Toro, Thierry Frémaux, Christian Mungiu, Yousry Nasrallah, Jilali Ferhati in the company of others," said His Royal Highness, underlining that, beyond the moments of esteemed movie-going, this new edition distinguishes itself by the creation of the Atlas Workshops, intended to nurture and support the creative endeavors of film professionals from the Middle East and Africa.

"Let us now experience the bliss and contribution of a unique and exceptional form of Art," His Royal Highness concluded.