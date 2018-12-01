Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Salomé Zourabichvili Over Election As President of Georgia

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Salomé Zourabichvili, on the occasion of her election as new President of Georgia.

In this message, HM the King extended to Zourabishvili his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes of success in taking office to achieve the aspirations of the friendly Georgian people for further progress and prosperity.

The Sovereign welcomed the strong ties of friendship between the two countries and assured the new President of his determination to working together for the consolidation of the Moroccan-Georgian cooperation relations, for the greater good of the two friendly peoples.