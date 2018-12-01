1 December 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Salomé Zourabichvili Over Election As President of Georgia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Salomé Zourabichvili, on the occasion of her election as new President of Georgia.

In this message, HM the King extended to Zourabishvili his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes of success in taking office to achieve the aspirations of the friendly Georgian people for further progress and prosperity.

The Sovereign welcomed the strong ties of friendship between the two countries and assured the new President of his determination to working together for the consolidation of the Moroccan-Georgian cooperation relations, for the greater good of the two friendly peoples.

Morocco

HRH Prince Moulay Rachid - for Its 17th Edition, Fifm Widens Its Scope to Encompass World Cinema

For its 17th edition, the Marrakesh International Film Festival (FIFM), which opened on Friday at the city's palais des… Read more »

Read the original article on MAP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.