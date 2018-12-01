Seychelles: President Faure Participates in HIV Testing for World Aids Day

press release

On the occasion of the World AIDS Day, commemorated internationally on 1 December, President Danny Faure was the guest of honour at the AIDS Day events held at the Seychelles Pension Fund Complex, Grand Anse Praslin this morning.

This year, Seychelles is commemorating the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day under the theme 'Know Your Status'. It seeks to encourage people to get tested for HIV, particularly sportsmen, a group of active Seychellois who have a key role in the campaign to put an end to HIV AIDS.

At the event today, President Faure lit a candle in remembrance of those who are fighting the disease, as a symbol of light to those who are still in the dark with regards to their status, and as a sign of hope to those who feel abandoned because of their status.

This was followed by the signing of a pledge in support of the 'Know Your Status' campaign by young windsurfer Jean-Marc Gardette, water skier Diego Cardon-Rose, and football players of Côte d'Or FC and St Michel FC.

As is customary, President Faure took the rapid HIV test. He was joined by Members of the National Assembly for Baie Ste Anne and Grand Anse, Praslin; Hon Churchill Gill and Hon Wavel Woodcock.

This year, Seychelles launched a HIV self-test pilot project. Based on the results, the Ministry will determine whether the screening method is appropriate for the country. The OraQuick HIV Self-Test allows an individual to detect antibodies to both HIV-1 and HIV-2 with a simple oral swab and provides a result in as little as 20 minutes within the privacy of one's home. If the result is negative, the person should still contact a health care clinic or nurse, so that a blood test can be done.

Since the first case of HIV was detected in Seychelles in 1987, 177 Seychellois have died from the virus. To date, there are 763 people living with HIV.

President Faure was joined by the Minister for Health, Mr Jean-Paul Adam, members of the national assembly for Baie Ste Anne and Grand Anse Praslin, Chief Executive Officer of the National AIDS Council Dr Anne Gabriel, Reverend Simon Fred, other sports and health officers, as well as several athletes.