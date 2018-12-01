Africa: FIFA Media Release - All 24 Qualified Teams Now Confirmed

01 December 2018 - The 24 teams who will be competing in the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™ have now been confirmed. New Zealand qualified early this morning by winning the 2018 OFC Women's Nations Cup in the final against Fiji (0-8). They were the last to qualify for the biggest women's football tournament in the world, due to take place next year in France.

In Africa, the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations will be played today. Given that the two finalists and third-placed team will qualify for the World Cup, Nigeria and South Africa, who will play each other in the final at 15:00 (CET), and Cameroon, who won the match for the third place yesterday, have now sealed their place in the World Cup.

"Congratulations to the 23 teams who have qualified for the World Cup! I know that France and the French people will welcome them with open arms. Now it's all up to the draw. It is a truly crucial moment for all the coaches. We will finally find out who we will be playing against and be able to plan ahead for the competition and focus on more precise and specific objectives in our preparations for the World Cup," said Corinne Diacre, France's coach.

The Draw for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 will take place on Saturday, 8 December, at 18:00 (local time) at La Seine Musicale (Boulogne-Billancourt). The ceremony, which will be broadcast live on TMC in France, will be presented by Amanda Davies and Denis Brogniart. And the draw will be conducted by Alex Scott and Louis Saha with the help of 7 assistants, who have all had illustrious sports careers.

World Cup ticket sales opened over a month ago and are being sold in packages. You can find all the information regarding ticketing under the following link: FIFA.com/fifawwc/tickets.

Please note that the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 will take place between 7 June and 7 July 2019 in the following nine Host Cities: Grenoble, Le Havre, Lyon, Montpellier, Nice, Paris, Reims, Rennes and Valenciennes. The opening match, in which France will play, will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris and the semi-finals and final will be played in Lyon.

You can find all the information on the 24 qualified teams on FIFA.com.

African zone: Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa

Asian zone: Australia, China PR, Japan, Korea Republic, Thailand

European zone: England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, Spain, Sweden

North, Central American and Caribbean zone: Canada, Jamaica, USA

Oceania zone: New Zealand

South American zone: Argentina, Brazil, Chile

