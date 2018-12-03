2 December 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Kgatlana Named Total Woman of the Competition

Tagged:

Related Topics

South African forward Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana has been adjudged the Total Woman of the Competition, the award given to the best player at the Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018.

The 22-year old, the talisman of the Banyana Banyana team got the nod ahead of her peers as decided by the Technical Study Group (TSG) of the tournament.

Kgatlana, was also adjudged the top scorer of the tournament after netting five goals in five matches.

Below are the lists of awards;

Total Woman of the Competition

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)

Top scorer

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)

Fair Play

Cameroon

Best XI

Goalkeeper: Tochukwu Olueji (Nigeria)

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa), Janine Van Wyk (South Africa), Onome Ebi (Nigeria), Claudine Meffometou Tcheno (Cameroon)

Midfielders: Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon), Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Cameroon), Elizabeth Addo (Ghana)

Forwards: Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (cameroon), Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa), Bassira Toure (Mali)

Substitutes

Kaylin Swart (South Africa), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Linda Motlhalo (South Africa), Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck (Cameroon), Francisa Ordega (Nigeria), Fatoumata Diarra (Mali)

Africa

South Africa to Bid to Host AFCON 2019

Dr Danny Jordaan has told the SAFA AGM in Johannesburg on Sunday, 2 December 2018 that CAF has asked the Association to… Read more »

Read the original article on CAF.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.