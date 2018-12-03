Africa: Kgatlana Named Total Woman of the Competition

South African forward Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana has been adjudged the Total Woman of the Competition, the award given to the best player at the Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018.

The 22-year old, the talisman of the Banyana Banyana team got the nod ahead of her peers as decided by the Technical Study Group (TSG) of the tournament.

Kgatlana, was also adjudged the top scorer of the tournament after netting five goals in five matches.

Below are the lists of awards;

Total Woman of the Competition

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)

Top scorer

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)

Fair Play

Cameroon

Best XI

Goalkeeper: Tochukwu Olueji (Nigeria)

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa), Janine Van Wyk (South Africa), Onome Ebi (Nigeria), Claudine Meffometou Tcheno (Cameroon)

Midfielders: Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon), Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Cameroon), Elizabeth Addo (Ghana)

Forwards: Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (cameroon), Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa), Bassira Toure (Mali)

Substitutes

Kaylin Swart (South Africa), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Linda Motlhalo (South Africa), Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck (Cameroon), Francisa Ordega (Nigeria), Fatoumata Diarra (Mali)