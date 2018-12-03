Africa: SAFA President Briefs AGM on AFCON 2019

Photo: 2010 FIFA OC

Danny Jordaan arriving for the Ghana vs Uruguay quarter final match at Soccer City in Johannesburg, July 2, 2010.

Dr Danny Jordaan has told the SAFA AGM in Johannesburg on Sunday, 2 December 2018 that CAF has asked the Association to seriously consider hosting the 2019 AFCON tournament after CAF stripped Cameroon of the rights to host the 2019 AFCON tournament.

Dr Jordaan said SAFA will make the bid for AFCON 2019 but must consult the Government first and motivate a business case. He however, emphasised that the Government will have the final say in this matter.

The Association reported a loss of R18 million which was accrued mainly due to the protracted Broadcasting contract rights involving SABC.

The smear campaign which preceded the SAFA elective congress did not help matters as it impacted negatively on potential commercial partners. The SAFA Congress asked members never to engage in mudslinging during elective congresses again as this had a harmful knock-on effect.

In his opening remarks, Dr Jordaan told the Congress that unlike some perceptions from certain quarters, the good performance by Banyana Banyana who won silver at the AWCON tournament was not by accident but a result of proper planning by the Association.

"We as SAFA produced these girls. They did not drop from the sky. Most come from the High Performance Centre where we spend millions of Rand annually for their training and upkeep," he said.

Dr Jordaan also took issue with corporations and individuals who were riding on Banyana Banyana's good performance by pledging some cash incentives which he argued was not sustainable and insincere. He said corporate must come on board and sponsor the girls instead of giving them a once off incentive.

He argued that Banyana Banyana's case was not a charity case because such pledges were not sustainable and one-day wonder.

The SAFA President insisted that the commercial support for women sport was in a crisis whether in rugby, cricket or any other sport adding this should not be consigned to a Twitter or social media debate.

"We support the idea that women should get proper compensation but corporate and broadcasters must come on board," he added.

He also reiterated his call this year that SAFA had made a bid for the 2023 for the FIFA Women's World Cup.