Rwanda: UTB Beat Gisagara to Maintain Lead

National volleyball league title hopefuls UTB stunned Gisagara in a five-set thriller at Amahoro Stadium on Saturday to become the first team to beat the champions this season.

Both sides had earlier in the afternoon beaten Kirehe in straight sets before squaring off in the evening as Fidel Nyirimana's side came from two sets down to sink Gisagara in style.

Led by Rwanda international Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu and skillful ball-placing of newly signed DR Congo-born setter Ben Nakavoua Rhommel, Gisagara took the first set 25-19 before making it two 2-0 with a 25-23 second set.

When everyone, including Gisagara players, expected an easy straight sets sweep, clearly their former coach Nyirimana and his men had a different idea. The Kicukiro-based team regrouped quickly to effortlessly win the third set 25-12 before forcing the game into the decisive fifth set with a 25-19 fourth set.

Described by spectators at capacity Amahoro Indoor Stadium as the game of the 2018-19 season so far, UTB eventually defeated Gisagara 15-8 to win the highly contested game, making it their fifth victory in six games.

Former Kirehe skipper Samuel 'Tyosn' Niyogisubizo and setter Ivan Mahoro were the engine of the famous comeback.

Ranking

UTB 14 points

Gisagara 9 points

REG 9 points

APR 5 points

IPRC- West 5 points

IPRC- East 3 points

Kirehe 0