Rwanda: Nizeyimana's Double Inspires Kiyovu to Rare Win Over Rayon

Djuma Nizeyimana scored twice as SC Kiyovu beat archrivals Rayon Sports 2-1 at Kigali Stadium on Sunday to move to within five points of leaders APR.

This was the team's first league victory over Rayon Sports since 2012.

Amavubi midfielder Yannick Mukunzi netted the consolation goal for the Blues.

Nizeyimana's thunderbolt from a tight angle after an amazing run from Rashid Kalisa put Kiyovu ahead in the 60th minute

Second-half substitute Mukunzi, who came in for Djabel Manishimwe, equalised with 12 minutes to time after some good work from Olivier 'Sefu' Niyonzima and left-back Eric Rutanga.

Kiyovu kept pressing for another goal and had squandered many opportunities in late stages of the match but it was not until the 90+1 minute when man of the match Nizeyimana scored from the spot to hand the Green Baggies a rare victory over their traditional nemesis after Abdoul Rwatubyaye brought down Kiyovu's Ghislain Armel in the box.

Roberto Oliveira's side applied pressure on Kiyovu defenders on many occasions, especially in the second-half, creating opportunity after another - but all in vain.

Goalkeeper Djihad Nzeyurwanda and his back-line needed to be at their best to thwart clear chances from Bonfil Caleb Bimenyimana, Michel Sarpong, and Niyonzima.

Sarpong could have put Rayon ahead after four games but had his near-post effort inches off the target. New signing and former Kiyovu skipper Fabrice Mugheni also surprised Nzeyurwanda with a long range attempt but found the young goalkeeper steady in the goal.

Brace hero Nizeyimana had many chances to net the first hat-trick in Azam Rwanda Premier League this season but was often denied by Rayon Sports' keeper Abouba Bashunga and central defenders Rwatubyaye and Thierry Manzi.

Burundian Bimenyimana was shown a straight red card right after the final whistle for starting a fierce argument with centre referee Abdul Twagirumukiza - making it the Rayon Sports striker's second red card in four games this season.

Thanks to their latest victory, Kiyovu moved to - sixth position with 10 points - within five points of leaders APR and three behind second-placed Mukura.

Champions APR and Peace Cup holders Mukura have played one game less.

In the meantime, Rayon Sports remained in third position with 12 points, having recorded four victories and lost twice in their first six games.

Sunday

Kiyovu 2-1 Rayon

Saturday

Etincelles 2-2 AS Muhanga