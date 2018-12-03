Rwanda: Teamwork Was Key to 'Race for Culture' Victory - Gasore

Gasore Hategeka has attributed his Race for Culture triumph to his 'vast experience and teamwork' as the Nyabihu Cycling Club rider edged closer to a second Rwanda Cycling Cup title.

The 31-year-old said this while speaking to Times Sport following his stunning performance at this year's Race for Culture on Saturday where riders raced to a total 157km from Nyanza District through Kigali to Rwamagana District.

The 2016 Rwanda Cycling Cup winner outsprinted his two breakaway companions - Seth Hakizimana and Moise Mugisha - to claim the prestigious win in 3 hours, 49 minutes and 15 seconds.

After the championship's penultimate race victory, Gasore leads the table standings with 149 points and is almost assured of the title come December 15 when the year-long series of races will be coming to an end with the final race in Kigali.

"Experience and teamwork were two crucial components in the victory. The race was very tight and anyone in the top five could have won it but experience came in handy in the final sprint to the finish-line," Gasore said in a post-race interview.

Hakizimana and Mugisha also used the same time as winner Gasore while Samuel Hakiruwizeye and Yves Nkurunziza finished two seconds behind in fourth and fifth position, respectively.

The soft-spoken Gasore will become the first cyclist to win Rwanda Cycling Cup twice, should he hold off Benediction Club duo of Patrick Byukusenge and Didier Munyaneza to clinch the coveted title.

Meanwhile, Bernabé Gahemba won the men's junior category 114km race from Muhanga to Rwamagana after clocking 3 hours, 6 minutes and 20 seconds and was followed by Jean Baptiste Nsabimana and Eric Muhoza, who also used the same time.

In women's category, in-form Jacqueline Tuyishimire was the winner after using 3 hours, 35 minutes and 35 seconds to cover the 114km from Muhanga to Rwamagana.

She overcame a stiff sprint finish competition from Diane Ingabire and Genevieve Tumukunde.