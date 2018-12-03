South Africa: Just in - Patricia De Lille Announces Name of New Party

Patricia De Lille on Sunday announced that the name of her new political party is "GOOD".

"The movement's name and identity is here for all of you to see. It is a simple and authentic name that says quite boldly what we stand for and that we are here to disrupt politics as usual.

"It is rallying call to GOOD South Africans to resuscitate the project of optimism and reconciliation," De Lille said in a statement posted on her Facebook page.

A former Cape Town mayor, De Lille recently resigned from the Democratic Alliance, following 18 months of acrimony between her and that party she joined when it merged with the Independent Democratics which she founded and led, in 2010.

She was accused of turning a blind eye to corruption and poor management, and she said a "cabal" went after her when she started to address apartheid's spatial planning.

* This is a developing story.

Source: News24