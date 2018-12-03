South Africa: De Lille Is Back for 'Good'

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube

Former City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille launchs her new political party, GOOD.

As South Africans contemplated the endless possible puns from Patricia De Lille's naming of her party as "GOOD" - the former Cape Town mayor dismissed concerns over the viability of her new political movement.

"There are many South Africans who are looking for an alternative, or who are undecided," she suggested during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday.

"I think South Africans know me by now - I will not give up."

GOOD will be contesting the 2019 elections nationally and in all the nine provinces.

De Lille said that when she was asked as to why she had begun the movement: "I said it is because I can."

'Very restless'

De Lille recently resigned from the Democratic Alliance, following 18 months of acrimony between her and that party.

Initially she joined the DA when it merged with the Independent Democrats which she founded and led, in 2010.

During apartheid, De Lille was a member of the Pan Africanist Congress.

On Sunday, she described herself as "a person who is continually moving; I'm very restless".

Asked about the fact that the colours - orange, white and black - of the GOOD movement, were exactly the same as those of the Independent Democrats, De Lille said that she was "not resuscitating the ID".

She said that the party was assisted by brand specialists and marketing people, and the colour represented what the party "would like to achieve".

"Yellow is owned by the ANC, blue by the DA, red by the EFF - and we had to find a different colour!"

She swore to carry on fighting for her beliefs until her death.

"I can go and relax at my house on pension... but I cannot rest when my country is in the space where it is now.

"So I will continue to be involved until the day you put me six-foot-six down there - then I will rest."

Financial assistance

De Lille was flanked by a number of supporters including former Cape Town mayoral committee councillor Brett Herron and former DA chief Whip Shaun August.

She said that the party would "not make a fuss" if those from other parties wanted to join them.

When it came to funding the party, financial assistance had already been offered - but they did ask for more.

She said the party would also alleviate costs by focusing on a digital campaign.

She said she would release her election manifesto, full policy documents and announce her premier candidates in January.

The party was conducting IEC registration.

De Lille said that while there had been speculation as to whether she would return to the name of the Independent Democrats: "This is a new movement."

She drew on her previous work experience to help her - and to mentor young people to become key leaders.

"My role is to use my experience in government to bring GOOD government and GOOD services to all South Africans."

Policy points

De Lille said that over the past two weeks, she had been "deeply encouraged" by the support she had received - saying she had been approached by thousands of people.

De Lille spoke about some of her policy points.

On land redistribution, she said: "Given the significant public land holdings, expropriation should be the last resort."

Public land was not a "commodity" for trade but should be used to help the public, she said.

When it came to social justice, she would fight against racism and sexism.

In terms of economic justice, she said that while she supported the principle of B-BBEE, "It must be done right."

She also advocated for equal pay for men and women.

A key element of her policy was to guard against climate change.

The name and identity of her political party arose from "the hopeful and patriotic vision we hold" and its guiding values were: "Truth, trust, equity, solidarity and service".

De Lille expanded on the key message of her party: "The GOOD movement will remind South Africans that you don't need to be black to fight racism; you don't need to be a woman to fight for gender equality; you don't need to be gay to fight homophobia."

In her first foray into wordplay, De Lille also suggested: "If GOOD people do nothing - that is when evil and corruption thrive in our country."

Source: News24