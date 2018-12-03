Kenya: Gor, Sharks Clash for Season-Opening Honours

SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia clash with SportPesa Shield winners Kariobangi Sharks in the season-opening Kenyan Premier League Super Cup Sunday afternoon at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The match kicks of at 3pm with tickets selling at Sh500 VIP and Sh200 regular.

Sharks, appearing for the first time in this fixture following their maiden triumph in the domestic Cup last term, are keen to add more trophies to their rather sparsely populated cabinet.

"We are psyched up for the match. We want to win," said Sharks midfielder Patillah Omoto, who will wear the skipper's armband in the absence of injured captain Erick Juma.

The former AFC Leopards and Bandari midfielder was on target in the team's 6-1 victory over Djibouti minnows Arta Solar in the preliminary round first leg tie of their Caf Confederation Cup debut on Tuesday at the same venue.

Sharks, who open the season against AFC Leopards in Machakos next Saturday, held Gor to a goalless draw the last time the two teams met in the quarter-finals of the Shield in October.

The William Muluya-coached side managed to knock out the 17-time SPL champions 4-2 on post-match penalties, a motivating factor to the Kariobangi boys according to Omoto.

"It's possible we can beat them again but this is a different game," added Omoto.

Sharks, who've lost four times against Gor, will do without the services of defender Erick Juma and striker Eric Kapaito, who are still nursing injuries.

For Gor, who visit Bandari in the league opening encounter, bagging their fifth Super Cup will boost their morale ahead of Wednesday's Caf Champions League return leg way to Nyasa Big Bullets in Malawi.