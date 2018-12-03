Kenya: Little Known Oktay in Town for Gor Mahia Job

Turkish-Cypriot Hassan Oktay is set to be appointed Gor Mahia coach, Nation Sport understands.

The UEFA "A" coaching license holder arrived in the country on Sunday morning and was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Gor team manager Jolawi Obondo.

He is expected to watch from the stands the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Super Cup clash pitting the champions against SportPesa Shield winners Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday afternoon at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Oktay has previously coached English fifth tier side Braintree United, home to Kenya Under-23 midfielder Henry Ochieng.

According to CEO Lordvick Aduda, Oktay is one of the names being considered.

"Two more are expected in town to assess the team and the suitability of the working environment. He is not the only one, he has just come to see the conditions," Aduda said.

Oktay has previously handled Police United in Thailand among other clubs.

He is among over 50 coaches who had tendered in their CVs for the position that fell vacant following the resignation of Briton Dylan Kerr mid last month.