Nigeria: Tandoh Admonishes Team Lagos On Discipline At National Sports Festival

Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Dr. Tandoh Kweku, has cautioned Team Lagos to show high level of discipline on and off the pitch ahead of the 19th National Sports Festival holding at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja between December 6th and 16th.

While addressing the athletes and officials of the team camped at the Bishop Howells Memorial Grammar School, Bariga, Tandoh cautioned them to exhibit the tradition of excellence, which the state is known.

"Our message to you is to be focused and remember that you are representing Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence and therefore we will expect you to show high level of discipline on and off the pitch.

"We will not tolerate any form of indiscipline from you and from what we have seen so far, we believe that we will represent Lagos in the best tradition of the state," Tandoh said.

The LSSC boss added, "We came to see you in camp to ensure that everything is going well in terms of your welfare. You will recall that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, promised that the welfare of the athletes to the festival will be paramount and you can see from the facilities that we have provided for the close camping are quite comfortable. I came here to check the facilities and interact with you, talk encourage, and give you the governor's message.

"We expect you to put in your best performance. I know that in terms of improvement and performances, we are going to get a lot of them in various sports because you have been working very hard over the last 18 months or thereabout, specifically toward the National Sports Festival. So, we are going to get a lot of improved performances and I'm sure many of those performances will translate into podium finishing as well.

"We will be having instant rewards for the athletes for gold, silver and bronze medals, and as a sign of encouragement for you, we will be doing this for all sports irrespective of the numbers of medals that we get," Tandoh stated.