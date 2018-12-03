Kenya: Harambee Stars Defender Leaves Swedish Club

Harambee Stars defender David "Cheche" Ochieng' has parted ways with Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna following their relegation to the country's second tier, known as Superretan.

The 26-year-old, who joined the side on a three-year deal from USA outfit New York Cosmos in January, struggled to find playtime at the Stockholm-based club making a paltry 13 appearances in 30 league games.

Ochieng' joins five other players who have departed the club after failing to retain their topflight status, instead, surrendered the slot to second tier side AFC Eskilstuna during the relegation/promotion playoff last weekend.

They are Phillip Helquist, Petar Petrovic, Marko Nikolic, Mohanad Jeahze and Moustafa Zeidan.

"Everyone has contributed during the year and I want to thank them for their efforts in the team," Brommapojkarna coach Roberth Bjorknesjo is quoted as saying on Swedish portal, Fotboll Direkt.

Brommapojkarna found themselves in the relegation playoff position after finishing 14th on the 16-team log with 26 points from 30 rounds.

They lost 2-1 to AFC Eskilstuna in the second leg of the relegation/promotion playoff last Sunday to return to the second tier on away goals following a 2-2 aggregate score having won 1-0 away in the first leg.