Nigeria: Fayele, Odusanya Hold Sway At 50th Asoju Oba Cup

David Fayele and Bose Odusanya reigned supreme in the men and women categories of the 50th anniversary Oba Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Cup held at the Sports Bar of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State during the weekend.

Last year's finalist, Fayele came from a first match loss to beat favourite, Olajide Omotayo, 4-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 12-10 (4-2) result, while Odusanya retained her title for three years in a row, after defeating Nimota Aregbesola 11-5, 6-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10, (4-2).

Just as the organisers promised, both Fayele and Odusanya were each awarded a brand new Peugeot 306 saloon car to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the championship, and also giant trophies for their hard-earned efforts.

Speaking on his stunning win over much-favoured opponent, an ecstatic Fayele said he was pleased over winning the championship for the first time.

"Finally, I feel so delighted wining this title, especially the car because I was so afraid when I heard Olajide Omotayo was going to participate in the competition. This made me to add two more hours to my training time. I already had it in mind that I will surely win this year, because a civilian cannot come from somewhere else to come and beat a military man.

"I want to say a very big thank you to the organisers and family of the late Sir Molade Okoya-Thomas for keeping this competition running and for developing young ones and table tennis in Nigeria. I have never dreamt of having a car at this stage of my life, so I am grateful for this very special gift I have received," said Fayele.