Nigeria: 2020 Olympics - Nigeria Can Win Medals in Taekwondo - Sungrae

Action recorded at the first Federal Capital Territory (FCT)- Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) elementary schools Taekwondo competition at Model Senior Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja.

Nigeria has the talents in Taekwondo to win medals at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Han Sungrae, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN) has said.

Hesaid this while speaking at the closing ceremony of the first Federal Capital Territory (FCT)- Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) elementary schools Taekwondo competition at Model Senior Secondary School, Maintama, Abuja.

"With what I have seen today, I am sure Nigeria can win medals in the next Olympic Games," Sungrae said after watching some of the final encounters.

He noted that the kids were improving by the day, adding that the game will also help in moulding them to become good leaders apart from becoming champions.

On his part, head coach of the KCCN, Abdulmalik Mohammed said the competition was to help expose the kids. "We have been training them for five years now but no tournament has been staged before now," he said.

"Our intention is to do this annually because we want to continueimproving their skills."

Coach Abdulmalik said the Centre was taking special interest inthe outstanding students, saying "we are picking the best out to give them extra training to improve their skills so that they can start representing the country in international competitions soon."

The competition saw four schools in the FCT; L.E.A Wuse Primary School Zone 3, Model Junior Secondary School Maitama, L.E.A Wuse V Primary School Zone 1 and Model Primary School Maitama competing for honours in Pomsae and Kyorugi.

At the end, L.E.A Wuse Primary School Zone 3 came top with 5 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze medals while L.E.A Wuse V Primary School Zone 1 came second with 4 Gold, 6 Silver and 7 Bronze medals.

Model Junior Secondary School Maitama had 4 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze medals while Model Primary School Maitama garnered 1 Gold, 6 Silver and 8 Bronze medals to come third and fourth respectively.