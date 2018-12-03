Nigeria: Insurgency - IGP Deploys 2,000 Policemen to North East

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has deployed additional 2000 Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Counter Terrorism Units (CTU) personnel and the Sniffer Dog Sections to the North East for 'purely military duties' to fight Boko Haram insurgency under the Operation Lafiya Dole.

A statement on Sunday by Police spokesman, DCP Jimoh Moshood said the new deployment is consistent with Section 4 of the Police Act and Regulations.

He said the police may perform such military duties within or outside Nigeria as may be required of them by or under the authority of the police act or any other Act.

He said the deployment is also to support the strength of the military to defeat the Boko Haram Insurgency.

Moshood added that before now, the Police had on ground 47 PMF Units (63 X 47 = 2961) in Borno State in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Borno State.

He said 26 Units (63 X 26 = 1638) on ground in Yobe State in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Yobe State, 18 Units (63 X 18 = 1134) on ground in Adamawa State in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Adamawa State.

He said the Counter Terrorism Units of the Force has deployments of over 1,250 specially trained Counter Terrorism Police personnel.

The Police Anti-Bomb Squad has about 300 personnel while over hundred Sniffer Dogs are working with the Military in the fight against Insurgency in the North East.

He said the Police Air-wing Surveillance Helicopters and crews are also deployed to support most of the operations of Operation Lafiya Dole throughout the North East in the fight against insurgency in the North East.