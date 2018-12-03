Nigeria: Few Weeks to Polls - PDP Governors Have No Arrow Head

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have no arrow head few weeks to the 2019 general elections, a development some party bigwigs are not comfortable with.

Some of the PDP chieftains who spoke with our correspondent, yesterday, said going into the general elections without a viable and responsible leadership of the governors was likely to spell doom for the party.

The office of Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum became vacant in October, when the tenure of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, who was the forum's chairman, elapsed.

Daily Trust gathered from reliable sources that the forum was shopping for another chairman who would lead the governors to strategise, mobilise and campaign vigorously for the party's victory at the 2019 general polls.

Our correspondent learnt that the most senior governors in the forum who are in their second term are, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State and Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State, apart from Governor Ahmed Abdulfattah of Kwara State who joined the party a few months ago.

Governor Dankwambo is appointed the North East Zonal Coordinator of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, a herculean task he would perform for the party.

Analysts say Dickson is likely to emerge as the next chairman of the forum considering the political intrigues at the moment, his political antecedents and ability to play reconciliatory role.

Our correspondent reports that the forum is an informal organ of the party not recognised by the PDP Constitution and therefore, does not have terms and conditions expressly stated as regards the emergence of a new chairman in terms of zoning or otherwise, apart from that of seniority.

Members of the forum are; governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ahmed Abdulfatah (Kwara) and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto).