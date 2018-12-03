Nigeria: Chioma Ajunwa Harps On Follow-Up On New Talents

Lagos — Atlanta '96 Olympic Games Gold Medalist Chioma Ajunwa-Opara says Nigeria should begin to do follow-ups on talents identified during sports competitions across the country to be able to nurture them.

In a chat with Daily Trust in Lagos, Ajunwa-Opara lamented that the country is not doing enough in the area of grooming the younger ones to represent the nation in global sports events.

"In the area of grooming the younger ones, we are not doing what we are supposed to do as per a nation being hungry to have the younger ones being seen on the podium", she said.

According to her, it is one thing to organize a competition and another thing to do follow-up on those athletes.

The renowned athlete who is a member of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 2019 Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) being hosted by University of Lagos also said government should put the right and qualified persons in charge of sports administration.