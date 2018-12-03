Nigeria: EFCC Traces N500 Million Property to Jang

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has traced property worth N500 million to former Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang.

The property are located at No. 8 and 9 Gobarau Road

Unguwan Rimi GRA Kaduna State, acting EFCC spokesman Tony Orilade said a statement on Sunday.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the said property were purchased from New Capital Properties Limited, a subsidiary of Northern Nigerian Development Company (NNDC), Kaduna.

He noted that the EFCC on May 7, 2018 filed a 12-count charge against Jang for an alleged fraud of about N6.3bn.

Jang, now a senator representing Plateau-North, is being prosecuted before a Plateau State High Court over allegations of embezzling special funds released to the state by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He is also said to have abused his office as the governor by collecting money to the tune of N4.3bn from the state coffers through the cashier of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam.