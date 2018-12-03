Nigeria: Bauchi Deputy Speaker, Others Dump APC for PRP

Bauchi — The deputy speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumini Bala Fanti, three other state lawmakers and two senatorial aspirants have dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Redemption Party ( PRP).

The state lawmakers that defected to the PRP were Ibrahim Bello Katagum, and Auwal Hassan Shira.

Two ex-lawmakers, Abdulmumini Ningi and Dayyabu Chiroma, had also defected.

Their defection followed the fallout ‎of the party's primaries which saw over 20 members losing their tickets to re-contest.

Two senatorial aspirants who contested for Bauchi ‎South and Bauchi Central senatorial tickets on the APC platform, Barrister Lawan Ibrahim and Bappah Aliyu Misau had also joined the PRP to contest for the ticket.

Bauchi State PRP chairman, Alhaji Shehu Barau Ningi, confirmed that the APC defectors joined the party after they were denied tickets in their former party.

One of the defectors, Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, also confirmed his defection and that of others to the PRP on telephone.