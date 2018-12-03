3 December 2018

Nigeria: Two Soldiers, 6 Insurgents Killed in Yobe

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Damaturu — Two soldiers and six insurgents were killed Saturday when Boko Haram militants launched another attack on a military base in Buni Gari village, Yobe State, a vigilante and residents told Daily Trust yesterday.

It was gathered that the attackers stormed the military location around 5:45pm and started shooting.

"The ferocious fire fight had left two soldiers, six militants dead and many others injured. The insurgents nearly overran the base if not for the reinforcement from 27 Task Force Brigade, Buni Yadi.

"We all knew where the insurgents are, they are not too far from this place, let's take the war to them," he said.

He said the insurgents, in a fleet of 12 gun trucks, were currently at Ngirbua village where they "rustled herds of cattle from a Fulani man. One of the Fulani men is here with us, and he is willing to take us there," he said.

"We all scampered for safety, no harm was done to us (residents). Our houses were not affected. But two soldiers lost their lives and some got injured. We also learnt that six insurgents were killed", a resident said.

