Nigeria: Atiku to Suffer Bloody Nose in 2019 - Ex-Rep Gebi

Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Interior and National Coordinator Security Governance Initiative, Hon Aliyu Ibrahim Gebi, says the 2019 presidential election will be the last outing for PDP presidential candidate and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Gebi, who fielded questions from journalists, yesterday, in Abuja said the election would not be the toughest in the history of the country as President Muhammadu Buhari remained the only gladiator in the 2019 presidential poll.

He was responding to a question on whether the Wazirin Adamawa was a threat to the re-election bid of President Buhari.

The APC chieftain from Bauchi State and former chairman House of Representatives Committee on Security said Atiku would suffer a bloody nose during the 2019 election, stressing that the presidential election will be a walkover for Buhari and the ruling party.

Gebi said, "In this race, there's only one gladiator and that gladiator is the current president, Muhammadu Buhari. So, there is no point saying this is the toughest election in the history of Nigeria.

"Toughest for him (Atiku), certainly, but not for President Buhari. I am from the North East and we are from the same region. As a contender what has he done for our region? What has he done for us as a people? What has he done for IDPs, widows? What has he done for the orphans? What has he done for people outside his own immediate circle?

"So, it is easy for people to come and talk... Where was he when the bombs were going off?... Atiku will not even win Adamawa not to talk of Taraba, Gombe and then come to Bauchi. If Atiku had done what he should have done, I can assure that President Buhari would not have even bothered contesting, if the system was working. He had all the opportunities in the world.

"So, it is not about taking power or looking for power because of you, your grand children and your in-laws. we are not subjects; we are only subjects of God. Certainly, we are not Atiku's subjects, we are citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and we will ensure we do whatever we can. This will be the last Atiku outing and he will suffer a bloody nose by the grace of God."