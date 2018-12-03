Nigeria: Super Falcons Land in Abuja With 9th AWCON Trophy

The victorious Super Falcons arrived Abuja yesterday from Accra, Ghana where they won their ninth Africa Women's Cup of Nations on Saturday after beating South Africa 4-3 on penalties.

The players and officials of the team touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja in the afternoon and were received on arrival by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi and football supporters.

After a brief remark by the Chief of Staff, the team left the airport for their hotel where they continued to receive their teeming fans and other well wishers.

Speaking to Daily Trust after the reception at the airport, the NFF General Secretary said the federation was pleased with the achievement of the Super Falcons.

He said even as they started the championship on a losing note, the team remained focused and was able to successfully defend the title.

Sanusi who said the trophy will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari as soon as he returns from his foreign trip stated that the team had justified the support it enjoyed from the government and the football federation.

"We are just leaving the airport where we went to receive the victorious team. The team was received by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

"He addressed the team and expressed Mr. President's appreciation and happiness with the remarkable achievement by the team in Ghana.

"As you are aware, Mr. President is out of the country but once he is back, the trophy will be presented to him.

"We at NFF are proud of the girls who have justified every support they enjoyed before and during the tournament," he said.

Sanusi also said the team will be given all the necessary support ahead of the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France.