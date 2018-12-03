Zimbabwe: Forex Dealer Loses R15 000 to Armed Robbers

A Masvingo-based money changer lost R15 000, while his colleague lost his Funcargo pirate taxi after the pair was allegedly lured by two armed robbers who pretended to be clients seeking to buy cash recently.

Herikanos Kani (30) lost R15 000 to two unknown men who allegedly called him posing as prospective buyers of hard currency from Harare, but pulled out a pistol and demanded the cash from him.

His colleague, Munyaradzi Dzasukwa (22), lost his pirate taxi after he was hired by Kani to transport him to the two suspects, who later drove away after dumping them in a bushy area in the city's Rhodene suburb.

Acting Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa confirmed the incident, saying investigations to establish what fully transpired on the day were continuing.

Kani allegedly asked Dzasukwa to drive him to Nemanwa Growth Point in his Funcargo.

The pair bought 10 litres of petrol on their way to Nemanwa, but before they got there, Kani received a call from people who said they were from Harare and wanted to buy foreign currency from him.

Kani made a U-turn and returned to the city where he collected forex amounting to R15 000 which the caller had asked for.

After collecting the money from his friends, Kani was allegedly asked to come to Russ Street in Rhodene by the callers and upon arrival found a man standing under a tree.

He approached the man and identified himself before offering him a can of beer.

The man suddenly pulled out a pistol from his trousers and pointed it at Kani and his colleague, while another man approached them from behind.

The two suspects ordered Kani and Dzasukwa to lie down and went to their car which they ransacked and took the R15 000 stashed inside.

They also took a G-Tel and Nokia phone that were in the car.

The suspects allegedly ordered their victims to get into the boot of the Funcargo vehicle before driving towards a bushy area in Rhodene where they dumped them.

They then sped off in Dzasukwa's car.