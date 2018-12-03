Zimbabwe: Hosts Win 30th Danhiko Games

The curtain came down on the 30th edition of the Danhiko Annual Paralympic Games yesterday in Harare with the hosts being crowned overall winners after accumulating 171 points.

The Games attracted 83 clubs from across the country and participants took part in wheelchair basketball, netball, athletics, swimming, wheelchair tennis, slalom, goal ball and soccer.

It had been a hive of activity since Friday when the Games burst into life and Danhiko, who had been missing out on the title in the past few years put up a good show to claim the top spot ahead of Henry Murray, who managed 151 points to finish second.

Team manager Alois Ganda attributed their success to preparedness and said they had to go a gear up to win the Games.

"We give credit to our students for performing this well because we have been training since January preparing for these Games. We were well prepared.

"We had trainers and coaches we incorporated for our preparations. We hired professional coaches who were helping our athletes.

"Then the teachers contributed, they have been helping us working with the kids and it's difficult, but they have been patient.

"The competition was high and it was tough, but we went a gear up. We have been failing to win in the past few years. So as hosts we needed to pull up our socks," said Ganda.

In third place was Jairos Jiri Secondary Southerton with 133 points.

Danhiko Games organising committee chairman Godfrey Majonga paid tribute to the participants and the team leaders for their effort despite huge financial constraints that were threatening to scupper the staging of the event.

"We just want thank our teams because when they came we spoke to the team leaders to say this year it's tough.

"Things have gone up, so we are not able to give prize money for the categories as we usually do.

"But we hope it gets better next year because our feeling and in agreement with team leaders was that if we don't do it this year, it will be difficult to pick it next year or any year after.

"So it was important for us both as Danhiko and the team managers for the various teams that we don't miss out this year, so that as we go forward also people can see that we are serious with the sports," said Majonga.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry, who was represented by director for sport and recreation in the Ministry Eugenia Chidhakwa, said it is important that people with disabilities are afforded equal opportunities and attention in sport.

Coventry said her immediate task is infrastructure development and ensuring that the existing facilities are user friendly for people with disabilities.

"My immediate task as Sports Minister is to see the development of sport and recreation infrastructure so that it matches world standards. It is also my task to see that all existing sports facilities countrywide are adjusted so that they are user friendly to athletes with disabilities.

"Despite the recent challenges in the economy the Government is delighted that Danhiko was still able to organise this event, which is the 30th edition since their (Games) inception in 1988.

"It takes organising skills and resourcefulness to organise such an event," said Coventry.

The minister also acknowledged the various corporates and sponsors that came on board to support the Games.