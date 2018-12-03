Zimbabwe: Katema Makes History

Mushowani Stars midfielder Evans Katema is about to make history as he was nominated as one of the best for the Ruyamuro Service Stations ZIFA Northern Region Division One for 2018.

Katema was nominated alongside teammate Clive "Gringo" Dzingai and Shingirai Masakuta of Harare City Cubs in a selection that was held on Saturday.

Mushowani Stars director Irvin Nyakasoka said the pair's nomination was good for the team as it goes into the top flight.

"We are very happy with the shortlist and for our players it will be a good reward if one of them win the big prize.

"The players worked so hard and we are grateful to the panel of selectors who saw it fit to honour the boys.

"I think it was through hard work and teamwork which saw the guys getting to that stage. For Katema he did well and he was in contention for the golden boot. It will be good that one of them wins it as the deserve and I give credit to the coaches and the selection panel for the good job.

"We are hopeful that they will carry the same character into the top flight," said Nyakasoka.

However, it is former Ngezi Platinum's Katema who will be expected to win the same award he won in 2015.