West Africa: Nigerian Physician Bags Medical Care Award

Eminent physician and Co-Founder of Eko Hospitals, Dr Sonny F Kuku has bagged the highest award of the college of the West African college of Physicians.

He was given the award for contributions to healthcare in the West African sub- region, and to the college.

A statement from the college said Dr Kuku was given the award during the just concluded 42nd Annual Congress of the West African College of Physicians in Sierra Leone.

Dr. Kuku was a past president of the college and now current vice chairman of the Board of Trustees of the College.

He is an awardee of the Distinguished Fellowship of the National Post -Graduate Medical College of Nigeria, and global awards such as Master of American College of Physicians, as its first African awardee, among others.

The statement said the theme of the four day annual general congress was "Defining the role of the laboratory in the era of emerging and re-emerging diseases in the sub region."

There were also research presentations on Ebola, HIV/AIDs, malaria and other endemic diseases in West Africa.

One of the recommendations at the meeting is the need for government to strengthen the health systems in the sub region.

The West African College of physicians is the fraternity that sets the standard on how medicine is practiced and the lead agency for training specialists in the sub-region.