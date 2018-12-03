2 December 2018

Kenya: Gor Mahia Takes on Sharks in Season Opener

By Vincent Opiyo

A youthful Kariobangi Sharks side beat Gor Mahia to the 2018/2019 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Super Cup glory with a hard-fought 1-0 victory in the season opener at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

Sharks scored the only goal of the match after 52 minutes when Ugandan import George Abege teed up substitute Sydney Lokale who beat his markers before sending in a delightful match into the back of the net with Gor Mahia custodian Boniface Oluoch well beaten.

Gor, four time Super Cup champions, were stung into action by Lokale’s strike and launched series of attacks in search of an equalizer but Kenya under-23 international goal keeper Brian Bwire proved to be impregnable between the sticks.

Bwire acrobatically parried out Francis Kahata’s left foot in swinger that seemed destined for the top left corner. The former Kakamega High shot stopper then punched out Ephrem Guikan’s flick for a fruitless corner.

Sharks’ Michael Bodo hacked down Guikan, who had come on as Bernad Ondiek’s replacement on 50th minute mark, gifting Gor Mahia with a free kick in a promising position. Shaffik Batambuze took up the ball but his effort was too tame for an impressive Bwire in Sharks’ goal.

K’Ogalo’s interim coach Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno handed new signing Nicholas Kipkurui his debut but the diminutive striker was easily pocketed by the combative pair of Geoffrey Lemu and Tom Teka at the heart of Sharks’ defence.

New Gor Mahia coach Turkish-Cypriot Hassan Oktay watched from the stands and had a word with the team at the halftime break.

