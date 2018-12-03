South Africa: Teen Drowns in Richard Bay, Toddler Survives Pool Drowning

Two children drowned in separate incidents in Kwazulu-Natal at the weekend, according to paramedics.

On Saturday afternoon, a 16-year-old boy fatally drowned at Meerensee beach in Richards Bay, Netcare 911 reported on Sunday.

The teenager was reported to have gone missing while swimming in the sea.

"A search for the young boy was conducted by NSRI Station 19 and his body was found submerged in the water," Netcare911's spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

He had no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene.

The same afternoon, a 3-year-old toddler survived a drowning in a swimming pool in Bisley, Pietermaritzburg.

Herbst said a relative found the child.

"The child was removed from the pool and began showing signs of responsiveness."

Paramedics assessed the child, who was then taken to hospital for further treatment.

According to the NSRI, drowning mortality is SA is calculated at 3 per 100 000 of the population, though the organisation concedes this number may be underestimated.

Source: News24