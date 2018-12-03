South Africa: Man Arrested, Two Bystanders Injured in PE Gang Shooting

A man has been arrested after a teenager and young boy were injured during a gang shooting in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth police said on Sunday.

"A 17-year-old female and her aunt were walking in Anita Drive when two rival gangs started shooting at each other. A 10-year-old boy was also on the road," said Colonel Priscilla Naidu about the incident which took place on Saturday evening.

"The teenager sustained a gunshot wound to her shoulder while the 10-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound on his cheek."

The arrested man, 21, who is believed to be a gang member of the "Dustlife" gang, also sustained a gunshot wound in his buttocks during the shootout.

"As police arrived at the scene, they spotted the suspect withdrawing a firearm but he was arrested before he could retaliate with his firearm. A 7.65 pistol was found in his possession."

The injured, including the gang member, were taken to hospital.

He was being held on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and a case of attempted murder is under investigation by the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit.

Source: News24