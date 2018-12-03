2 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested, Two Bystanders Injured in PE Gang Shooting

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man has been arrested after a teenager and young boy were injured during a gang shooting in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth police said on Sunday.

"A 17-year-old female and her aunt were walking in Anita Drive when two rival gangs started shooting at each other. A 10-year-old boy was also on the road," said Colonel Priscilla Naidu about the incident which took place on Saturday evening.

"The teenager sustained a gunshot wound to her shoulder while the 10-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound on his cheek."

The arrested man, 21, who is believed to be a gang member of the "Dustlife" gang, also sustained a gunshot wound in his buttocks during the shootout.

"As police arrived at the scene, they spotted the suspect withdrawing a firearm but he was arrested before he could retaliate with his firearm. A 7.65 pistol was found in his possession."

The injured, including the gang member, were taken to hospital.

He was being held on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and a case of attempted murder is under investigation by the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Chaos', 'Mass Muggings' After Global Citizen Festival

Dozens of revelers who attended the Global Citizen Festival at the FNB Stadium on Sunday have taken to social media to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.