Nigeria: PMB Tasks Futa, Others On Quality, ICT-Driven Graduates

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerian universities to lead the country's drive for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the production of critical manpower with demonstrable Information and Communication Technology(ICT) skills.

Buhari gave the charge at the 29th and 30th combined convocation ceremonies of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) on Friday.

Represented at the event by the director of Accreditation, National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja, Dr. Noel Biodun Saliu, President Buhari said that "in this age of ICT, we believe that our universities of technology are pivotal to the actualisation of our national development agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN) in training and producing highly qualified manpower to solve the problems of unemployment, security and youth restiveness, thereby enabling them become self-reliant, entrepreneurs and job creators."

The president urged the universities and other tertiary schools to align with the Education 2030 Agenda which advocates for "education for self-reliance, basic skills and competencies needed in the 21st Century" so that "graduates can be employers of labour rather than searching endlessly for white collar jobs which are not readily available".

On funding, President Buhari assured the universities of the government's readiness to improve on the current situation, adding that "efforts will continue to be geared towards improving infrastructural development and increased funding of universities."

Buhari also challenged the Nigerian academia to conduct impactful research towards solving societal problems. He affirmed FUTA's ability in this regard, stressing that "I strongly believe that FUTA is endowed with high quality and innovative researchers who can take up this task. I encouraged the leadership of FUTA to be forthright and focused with a view to faithfully upholding the confidence reposed in you by government and all other stakeholders."

The governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, appreciated the contributions and values that FUTA had brought to the state and Nigeria, and promised the sustenance of the synergy between his administration and the school.

In his address, the Chancellor, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, urged both the federal and state governments to increase the funding of universities to enable them improve the quality of teaching, learning and research.

The vice chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, charged the graduating students to hold firm the ideals and the skills that they acquired during their period of study.

For the 2016/2017 session, 2,767 graduated with 86 making first class, while 2,033 graduated in 2017/2018 Session with 120 First Class in the undergraduate category.

Also, the pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing Council, Senator Joseph Waku, applauded government's effort in funding education, but appealed for more, particularly for the specialised universities, adding that it would help them to actualise their core mandates.

Engr Akinwumi Odumakinde, president, Impact Leadership Academy, Dr. Lawrence Olusegun Aina and Oba Olufemi Olutoye, the Alani of Ido-Ani, received honorary doctorate awards at the ceremony.