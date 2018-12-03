Sudan: Al-Bashir - Peace and Development March Will Continue

Kass, South Darfur State — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir said march of peace and development would go on without waiting anybody and renewed call for gun-holders to join peace process , saying " Welcome all who want peace. "

Addressing mass rally at Kass town in South Darfur State Friday , President Al-Bashir pledged major projects in areas of development and health and educational services.

He stressed the state resolve to generalize the general education and that every child will have a seat learn.

The President indicated to the state keenness to provide the first healthcare for people to ensure safety of mothers and children.

He pointed to importance of provision of healthy drinking water to prevent diseases and epidemics amidst the people , renewing the State determination to complete the firearms and unlicensed vehicles collection operations so as the guns be in hands of the government.

The President of the Republic also inaugurated the 97km-long Nyala-Kass road and the Kass' Grand Mosque where he performed the Friday Prayer.