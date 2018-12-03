Kenya: Why AFC Leopards May Soon Start Searching for Another Coach

Ingwe's pre-season preparations suffer heavy blow following the sudden departure of their newly-signed Serbian Nikola Kavazovic.

In a surprising turn of events, AFC Leopards coach, Serbian Nikola Kavazovic has left the country a week before the 2018/2019 SportPesa Premier League (SPL) season commences.

His reasons?

"My father had a stroke last night (Friday) so I am going to be with him. My return will depend on how fast he (dad) will get well," Kavazovic said on phone on Saturday as he left the county.

And his final words betrayed the chances of his possible return to the club.

NEW STYLE

"I am extremely sad because we had really done a good job of creating a new team and new style of play that was going to break Gor Mahia's dominance," he said.

This regardless of the fact that 43-year-old former Botswana side Township Rollers coach exuded confidence in his assistant, compatriot Marko Vasilejevic, taking over the club.

AFC Leopards coach Nikola Kavazovic gives instructions from the touchline during a recent pre-season friendly match against KCB at Kenya Teachers Training College (KTTC) ground in Gigiri. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

However, for the club it may make no sense, bearing in mind the club supremos had confidence in the former than the latter.

Some reports also indicate that the Serbian fell out with the club's executive committee on their decision to drop newly-signed Zambian winger Shadrack Chimanya before the start of the season, among other issues.

ABRUPT EXIT

Simply put, the 13-time Kenyan champions can as well start looking for a new coach.

However, Leopards' management is yet to release an official position on these happenings.

Former Kenyan international Tom Juma is likely to lead the team in their league opening match against Kariobangi Sharks next Saturday in Machakos.

Meanwhile, a section of Ingwe fans have vowed to cause chaos during the game should there be no clear communication on why the coach, who had brought in a new style of play, has abruptly left the club.