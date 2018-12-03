Gambia: The Democratic Dividend and the Implications

Millions are being pumped in to promote security reform, peace and democracy in the Gambia. Workshops and conferences are being organised. After five years the nation and the world will take stock whether the democratic dividend has been invested in the real transformation of the Gambian citizen into an awakened and tolerant sovereign person who will be capable of making informed choice to promote the National interest rather than a person with a self-centred interest who would use sectionalist and divisive politics to promote personal ends.

The world is watching and at the end of the transition they would indicate how much they gave and to what use the goodwill of the world had been put.

It should be a matter of national integrity and pride to display instruments, institutions and democratic culture at the end of the transition that would earn the admiration of all friends of the Gambia. Any development to the contrary would be a shame too grave to endure.