Gambia: Garawol Caste Scuffle Case Settled Out of Court

Reports reaching this medium from the URR settlement of Basse, indicate that the Garawol caste scuffle case which involves three accused persons and the plaintiff Yaya Dambele, has been settled out of Court.

When the case was called before Magistrate Omar Jabang at the Basse Magistrate's Court on Wednesday 28th November 2018, Chief Prosecutor John Preira announced his presence for the plaintiff Yaya Dambele, whilst the three accused persons announced their presence without Counsel. The Chief prosecutor told the Magistrate that he was applying to the Court to withdraw the case on behalf of his client, because the matter was settled at the village level. The application was granted by the Magistrate and the case withdrawn.

As readers can recall, the case was brought to Court by Dambele, when he accused the three of assaulting him. Speaking to this reporter after the withdrawal, Dambele said he decided to withdraw the case due to the numerous appeals from elders of the community of Garawol; that he also told the elders of Garawol to advice the youth of the community to distance themselves from such criminal acts, and for the elders too, to do their best to settle their internal disputes with and at the village level, before it get out of hand.

The three accused persons in turn apologized to Dambele, for their actions.