Sudan: Bashir Pledges Completion of Services in Returnees Villages

Bilail, South Darfur state, 30-Nov (SUNA)- President Omar Bashir on Friday vowed to complete services in the villages of persons where have voluntarily returned to their home aras and to ensure all elements of security and stability that would lead to production and decent livelihood, are put in place.

The president was addressing a gathering in the areas of Sania Sunta, a group of 21 villages hosting over 3000 families that voluntarily returned to their home areas in the state of South Darfur state.

The president stressed the need for production and increase of productivity away from dependence on foreign assistance. He stressed that dependence on others for securing one's food was never a Sudanese trait and that Sudan and Darfuri people in particular have been known to be sustainers for those itinerants and migrants in need.

Bashir commended the villagers who opted to return to their homeland areas and to start agricultural production and achieve self-reliance.

The president said those youth of the returnees would be absorbed in the regular forces to help maintain security of their villages as security is a prerequisite for development.

He urged people in the areas to work for reconciliation and peaceful coexistence among the elements of their communities.

The villagers have meanwhile presented President Bashir with a document of allegiance and a pledge supporting and blessing his nomination for a new term in office as well as for fully achieving stability in the area.

The villagers also presented token of the zakat of agriculture and animal resources, collected from citizens in the areas, showing that they have fully engaged in production and are contributing in sterring the wheel of the national economy.