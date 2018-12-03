Zimbabwe: Zifa Polls - Blow for Chiyangwa As Kamambo Given Green Light to Contest

Incumbent ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa's spirited bid to retain his post unopposed suffered a major blow after the Zifa electoral committee bowed to pressure from the world football governing body Fifa and reversed its decision to bar challenger Felton Kamambo from contesting in the upcoming elections.

ZIFA electoral committee chairman Vusilizwe Vuma wrote to Kamambo on Tuesday advising him that he is now eligible to contest in the local football governing body's presidential elections which have been moved from this Saturday to December 8 due to the improper manner his appeal was handled.

"The Zimbabwe Electoral Committee has noted that your appeal was not dealt with in accordance with Article 12 subsection 3 of the Electoral Code and as such you're now eligible to contest the elections which will now be held on the 8th of December 2018," Vuma wrote in the letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com.

Kamambo wrote to Fifa general-secretary Fatma Samoura on Monday seeking the postponement of the Zifa executive committee elections scheduled for Saturday, citing a flawed electoral process.

The former Zifa board member's efforts to challenge Chiyangwa for the Zifa presidency have been met with fierce resistance from the incumbent leadership.

Firstly he was disqualified by the Zifa electoral committee on the basis that he had been suspended from football activities in April despite the fact that he had resigned from the post a month earlier, on the basis that his term of office had expired.

Kamambo then filed a notice of appeal against his disqualification, but a hastily appointed appeals committee, chaired by Tafadzwa Mazonde, only delivered its judgment in which it upheld the earlier ruling by the electoral committee, well outside the prescribed dates

This was in violation of ZIFA and world football governing body's electoral code.

Kamambo was unavailable to comment on his next course of action following the decision to allow him to challenge Chiyangwa for the Zifa presidency.

Meanwhile, ZIFA also announced that a former Zifa Southern Region chairman, who beat incumbent Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda in the regional elections in 2010 would also be allowed to contest after being initially barred from participating in the upcoming polls.

So will former Chicken Inn treasurer Mlungisi Moyo, who has also been given the green light to battle it out with six other candidates for the four slots available for the ZIFA Executive Committee.

The others include incumbent ZIFA board member finance Philemon Machana, media practitioner Barry Manandi, public relations executive Sugar Chagonda, businessman Chamu Chiwanza, veteran administrator Stanley Chapeta and ex-referee Brighton Malandule.

The elections for aspiring Zifa board members will be held in Saturday while the elections for battle for the Zifa president and vice president positions will be held on December 8.