Nigeria: Uyo Varsity Inducts 25 Medical Graduates

The college of Health Sciences of University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom at the weekend inducted 25 new medical doctors that had obtained degrees in medicine and surgery from the institution.

In a brief speech at the Physician's Oath Taking ceremony, held at Elemah event centre Aka-Itiam, in Uyo Akwa Ibom state capital, Vice chancellor of the University, Prof. Enefiok Essien advised the new medical doctors to abide by the rules guiding medical practice.

He charged the newly-inducted medical graduates to be change agents in the health sector.

"Your role as medical doctors is very crucial to humanity. You are trained to save lives.

"You should never compromise that very important role and rule; you should always remember your oath and respect it," he said.

Represented by the Deputy vice chancellor, Administration, Professor Godfrey Udo, Essien said that the school would continue to train quality human capital that would meet Nigeria's health care needs.

He said that one of the major challenges facing the healthcare industry was the constant acrimony and disruption of services in the healthcare professional's space and challenged the new medical practitioners to build their future at home. .

In his remark, Provost, College of Medicine of the University Prof. Augustine Umoh, urged the graduates to abide by the ethics of the profession and always consider their personal health as a priority in the cause of their duties.

"Today you are been saddled with the responsibility that should be taken on with every sense of diligence and respect for the human life.

"And remember that your personal health matters, therefore, you must not play with your personal health because it only when you are healthy that you will be able to perform your duties well.

"Always prepare to give back to the system because little contribution will help to improve health system in the country," Umoh stated.

The provost, who urged the graduates to practice health profession with conscience and dignity, expressed confidence that the medics would be assets to the society, and promised to work harder toward improving the quality of doctors trained in the school.

LEADERSHIP reports that the oath taking was administered by Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

Sanusi advised the new medical doctors to see their training as a divine call to serve humanity.