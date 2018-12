Several drivers have been arrested and their trucks impounded after they were allegedly found dumping waste into the sea. According to police the trucks are contracted to the United Nations.

Police allege that the trucks had been dumping waste collected at the Halane UN/Amisom basecamp into the sea. The arrests follow a tip off by residents who waged complaint about sea pollution by wastage from the UN base.

Police had been monitoring the trucks for days before conducting the raid on Saturday.