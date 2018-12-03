Eritrea: International Day of Disabled Observed

Asmara — International Day of the Disabled was observed today, 1 December with sports activities.

The observance was attended by senior Government and PFDJ officials, members of the diplomatic community, invited guests as well as a number of students.

Speaking at the occasion, the D. G. of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Mr. Mihreteab Feshaye said that the objective for the observance of the International Day of the Disabled through sports activities was to revive the participation of the disabled veterans in various sports activities.

Indicating that effort is being exerted to enable the disabled participate in all sports activities organized in the country, Mr. Hailu Asfaha, Chairman of the Eritrean Para Olympics Committee, called on the concerned government and public organizations to strengthen participation in the effort.

At the event various awards have been handed over to winners in the competitions.

The International Day of the Disabled is observed for the 27th time at international level and for the 23rd time in Eritrea.