Ethiopia: Leaders of Ogaden Liberation Front Depart to Ethiopia

Asmara — In accordance with the Peace Agreement reached between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Ogaden Liberation Front on 21 October in Asmara, leaders of the ONLF departed to Ethiopia today, to pursue their political activities through peaceful means.

Speaking to Erina, member of the ONLF Executive Committee and head of public relations of the Front, Mr. Hassan Abdulahi expressed commitment to ensure sustainable peace and development in the Somali region as well as to contribute its part in the peace process in Ethiopia.

Mr. Geled Ali Kahn, head of the Office of the Public Relations of the Ethiopian Somali region on his part, said that the return of ONLF leaders will have significant contribution in ensuring peace and prosperity in the country.

It is to be recalled that members of the ONLF departed to Ethiopia on 21 November to pursue their political activities through peaceful means.

It will be also recalled that the Tigray People's Democratic Movement (TPDM), Arbegnoch Ginbot 7, Benshangul People's Democratic Movement, Oromo Liberation Front and the Amhara Democratic Movement Forces signed similar agreement with the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and departed to the country.