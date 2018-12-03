Eritrea: China Alumni Association Establishes

Asmara — China Alumni Association has been established today 01 December at a ceremony held at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China.

The objective of the establishment of the association was to bring together all graduating Eritrean returnees from the People's Republic of China and work hand in hand with the embassy of the PRC in Eritrea in various fields.

Likewise, the association is also aimed at promoting cultural ties between the sisterly countries through organizing cultural events, developing Chinese language in Eritrea, contribute in the establishment of Eritro-Chinese Club, as well as organizing lectures, seminars and conferences on issues of common interest to the two sides.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Yang Zigang, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, said that the quarter of a century old official diplomatic relations between Eritrea and China will be further cemented through the establishment of the association.

The D. G of Research and Human Resources at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Petros Hailemariam on his part stressed that the establishment of the association will have significant contribution in developing the bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed expectation that the association will play due role in consolidating the relations.

The event was highlighted by various activities by the Eritrean nationals that graduated in China.