South Africa: Two Held for Allegedly Killing Chief Whip While On He Was On Afternoon Stroll

Two men have been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing the Chief Whip of the Sakhisizwe Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape, provincial police said on Sunday.

Thanduxolo Peter Bobongoza, 42, had been taking a stroll on Saturday afternoon when the two men fired shots at him, said Captain Anelisa Feni.

The men, 34 and 45, were arrested at their respective homes in Tsolo and Elliot the same day.

Feni said members from different police units worked around the clock to follow up leads and make the arrests.

They are expected to appear in the Cala Magistrate's Court on Monday, on a charge of murder.

Feni said further charges could not be ruled out.

